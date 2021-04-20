close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 20, 2021

Two held with narcotics

National

 
April 20, 2021

SIALKOT: Police on Monday arrested two drug paddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.Cantt police conducted search operation against drug peddlers and arrested Muhammad Suleman and Muhammad Bakhsh from various parts and recovered 2.725kg hashish from them. Cases have been registered against the accused.

Latest News

More From Pakistan