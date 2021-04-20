Two held with narcotics

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Police on Monday arrested two drug paddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.Cantt police conducted search operation against drug peddlers and arrested Muhammad Suleman and Muhammad Bakhsh from various parts and recovered 2.725kg hashish from them. Cases have been registered against the accused.