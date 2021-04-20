Qureshi discusses trade, investment with Nahyan

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday met the UAE Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and discussed enhancement of bilateral trade and investment in Pakistan, especially in the hospitality industry.

Acknowledging Sheikh Nahyan’s contributions to bilateral relations between the two countries, the foreign minister termed him ‘a true friend of Pakistan’ and appreciated his role played in strengthening the people to people linkages.

He also lauded his role for enhancing investment in Pakistan and promoting the welfare and well-being of 1.6 million strong Pakistani diaspora in the UAE.

Qureshi also discussed the prospects of enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of investment, tourism and related infrastructure, and strengthening the bonds of amity between the two peoples. Lauding the solid foundation of the Pakistan-UAE friendship laid down by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the foreign minister stressed the need for further strengthening close bilateral ties. The two ministers also exchanged views on the importance of tolerance and coexistence in presenting the true image of Islam and the Islamic society.

Qureshi highlighted the positive role played by the Pakistani expatriates in the development of both countries. Thanking the UAE leadership for their considerate approach towards the expatriates, the foreign minister briefed Sheikh Nahyan about the issues faced by the Pakistani community, particularly the restrictions on visa related matters and called for resolving them at the earliest.

Sheikh Nahyan acknowledged the positive contribution of the Pakistani expatriates to the UAE’s progress and agreed on the need to strengthen people to people linkages. The two ministers exchanged views in detail on the EXPO 2020 Dubai. Lauding the one-of-its-kind mega event in the region, Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked the UAE’s support in setting up the Pakistan Pavilion in the EXPO.

Meanwhile, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for additional border crossings, markets and allied facilities will be signed during Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to Iran on Tuesday (today). The foreign minister’s visit is aimed at facilitating bilateral travel and tourism and discussing the foreign policy matters.

A third border crossing is going to be opened in next few days at Mand on Pakistan side and Pishin on the Iranian side. Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami will inaugurate the third terminal at Pishin Mand.

A second border crossing was opened at Gwadar Rimdan in December last year. Pakistan had the only border crossing at Taftan on its side and Mirjaveh on the Iranian side in the last 70 years for travel and trade purposes. The trade ministers of both countries had signed a MoU in July 2019 to launch barter trade, which is not functional due to lack of payment mechanism by the State Bank of Pakistan. Pakistan’s trade with Iran is very low compared to Iran’s trade with Turkey, the UAE, Afghanistan, Iraq and other regional countries and both sides are trying to remove the bottlenecks.