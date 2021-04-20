Partly cloudy weather forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country and likely to grip upper/central parts on Tuesday (today). They predicted that partly cloudy weather with rain and thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in northeast Balochistan, Upper Sindh, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Mithi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 35.2°C and minimum was 19°C.