Tue Apr 20, 2021
AFP
April 20, 2021

Macron seeks law change

World

AFP
April 20, 2021

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron urged a change in French law after a man who murdered a Jewish woman in 2017 avoided a trial on the grounds he acted in delirium due to drug-taking, in an interview published on Monday. Jewish groups have reacted with outrage to the decision by France’s highest court on Wednesday that Kobili Traore was not criminally responsible for the murder in 2017 of Sarah Halimi.

