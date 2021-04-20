Since the beginning of the month of Ramazan, the prices of a large number of essential items have increased, which is not a good sign. There are so many people who are unable to buy food items. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the livelihood of thousands of people who are now left with no income. Rising inflation has taken their problems to another level. Even in foreign countries, shops offer a special discount on different items during Ramazan so that Muslims can enjoy their holy month. But, in Pakistan, the situation is just the opposite. Traders think that this is the month for making huge profits. The government should deal with this matter on an urgent basis.

Fateh Khan

Islamabad