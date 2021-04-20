Decent earning

This refers to the letter ‘Low profits’ (April 18) by Sana Iqbal. I strongly agree with the views of the writer. The only hope in such difficult times for senior citizens with no post-retirement pension facility is Behbood saving certificates where profits are slightly higher than offered in other National Savings schemes. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has drastically reduced interest rates.

The relevant authorities are requested to increase the rate of profit so senior citizens can earn a decent monthly amount to make ends meet. The PTI-led government should also fulfil its commitment to increase the rate of EOBI pension from Rs8,500 to Rs15,000.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad