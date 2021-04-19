Corona kills two more as another 532 test positive in Sindh

KARACHI: Two more people have died due to Covid-19 and 532 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,553 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 11,349 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 532 people, or five per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19. The provincial government has so far conducted 3,473,507 tests, which have resulted in 272,728 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added. Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 7,847 patients across the province are currently infected: 7,461 are in self-isolation at home, 10 at isolation centres and 376 at hospitals, while 349 patients are in critical condition, of whom 45 are on life support.