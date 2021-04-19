Prof Saleha Perveen dies due to coronavirus

SUKKUR: Dean Faculty of Education in Sindh University, Jamshoro, Prof Dr Saleha Parveen, has passed away at the age of 56 due to current wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Reports said she was admitted to the LUMS with complaint of chest pain, where she tested Covid-19 positive and later died due to the infection. Her funeral was held at Bismillah Town in Hyderabad. Vice-Chancellor Sindh University and others expressed their condolences with the bereaved family and also paid rich tributes to her dedicated services in the field of education.