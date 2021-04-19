Khurshid Kasuri’s younger brother passes away

LAHORE: Mian Umar Mahmud Kasuri, senior advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan, son of late Mian Mahmud Ali Kasuri and younger brother of Mian Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, former foreign minister of Pakistan, has passed away. Mian Umar Kasuri also took part in various movements for the restoration of democracy and had to go to prison during the movements. He was laid to rest in Bagh-e-Rehmat graveyard in Lahore. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country, his family has decided not to hold condolence gatherings and has requested the friends and well-wishers to offer Fateha and pray for the departed soul of Mian Umar Kasuri.