Police, LEAs deployed to thwart road-blockade, protests by TLP

ISLAMABAD: The law-enforcement agencies have been deployed to counter the road-blocking strategy and violent protests of the activists of banned Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

A heavy contingent of Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Punjab Constabulary (PC) and police forces of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been deployed at Faizabad, its surrounding areas and sensitive installations of the twin-cities in the backdrop of the Lahore incident.

“Strict action will be taken against those challenging the writ of the government,” a top police officer said. Meanwhile, top hierarchy of the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) of the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad visited various sensitive points to prepare a counter strategy and deploy the force according to the requirement, sources said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Islamabad police Afzaal Ahmed Kousar, along with SSP (Operations) Mustafa Tanveer, visited different areas of the capital city on Sunday to inspect the law and order situation and met the on-duty officials.

According to the police media department, SP Farooq Ahmed Buttar, SP (Headquarters) Syed Arif Hussain Shah and ASP Syed Abdul Aleem also accompanied the senior officer as the latter took round of the city. The officials also distributed masks among the personnel. Talking to the officials on duty, DIG Afzaal Ahmed Kousar said that he was happy to see the personnel in the field and also appreciated their role in controlling law and order in the city.

He said the department was proud of the role of the forces played for maintaining law and order and protecting lives of the residents. He also directed the officials to be vigilant during Ramazan and keep their morale high.

Meanwhile, Rangers and police commandos have been deployed in and around Diplomatic Enclave and other sensitive installations. Also, hundreds of activists of TLP have been detained under maintenance of public order ordinance (MPO) and shifted to lock-ups and jail.