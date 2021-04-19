Tubewell issue: Two women among seven of a family shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Seven persons of a family, including two women, were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when two brothers along with their sons allegedly attacked the home of their own brother in Spinkani Sheikhi area in the district on Sunday.

District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal Khan said that Sardar Ali, Misal Khan, Fazal Khan and Asal Khan had a dispute over an appointment on a vacancy in the local irrigation tube-well in Spinkani Sheikhi area, which led to the bloodshed.

He said that Asal Khan and Sardar Ali alias Sard Ali along with their sons identified as Mumraiz, Arif, Firdous, Salim, Zarshad, Mumtaz and Riaz attacked the house of their brother Misal Khan and opened indiscriminate fire on the inmates.

As a result, Misal Khan and his sons Bakhtiar, Tahir and Zahid and niece Zabit and two women of the family named Umeyat, daughter of Anwar Ali and Sajeela, wife of Bakhtiar were killed on the spot.

Anwar Ali and Saeed Anwar, sons of Misal Khan, also sustained serious bullet injuries in the tragic incident. Soon after the incident, the DPO said that a search for the fleeing accused had been launched. He said a special team, headed by Superintendent of Police (investigation) Khankhel, had been constituted to probe the case while he himself monitoring the search operation. Regional Police Officer, Mardan Range, Yaseen Farooq also visited the crime scene and directed for the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

It may be mentioned that the tube-well was approved by former military dictator General Ziaul Haq during his visit to Spinkani Sheikhi area to attend a function held in connection with the circumcision of sons of his driver Sardar Ali.

The tube-well was constructed to irrigate the lands in the area while Misal Khan and Fazal Khan, brothers of Sardar Ali, were given jobs in it. Fazal Khan appointed his son after his retirement some time ago while Misal Khan also wanted to recruit his son in his place after his retirement.

The other two brothers Sardar Ali and Asal Khan wanted their sons to be recruited as it was their turn according to the agreement reached among the brothers at the time of their appointment. The matter took an ugly turn when the two brothers refused to honour the agreement.