PM visits SKMT site in Karachi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday visited the site of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) here. In a tweet, he expressed the hope that the facility will be opened in 2023. Imran said it will be twice the size of SKMT Lahore equipped with all the latest diagnostic and treatment facilities. He said SKMT Karachi will service Sindh and southern Balochistan.

He also released four pictures of his visit to the site along with the tweet. “Visited the building site of SKMT Karachi. InshaAllah on target to open in 2023. It will be twice the size of SKMT Lahore and will be equipped with all the latest diagnostic and treatment facilities. It will service Sindh and southern Balochistan,” he tweeted.