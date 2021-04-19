close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

FBISE SSC exams from May 20

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

ISLAMABAD:The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will hold the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2021 (Part I & II) next month.

According to the schedule announced by FBISE deputy controller of examinations Syed Azhar Qayyum Shah, the SSC (Part I & II) examinations 2019 will begin on May 20 and end on June 25. They will be held from 9:30am to 12:30pm.

The practical examinations for computer science, art and model drawing, and all technical subjects will begin on June 25.

Latest News

More From Lahore