CDA starts installing birds nesting boxes at parks

Islamabad: Wary of a steep decline in the birds count, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started installing nesting boxes at major parks and other green areas to spur the population growth rate of the Federal Capital’s avifauna.

“Urban parks and green spots are important biodiversity hotspots in city that is why we have launched the initiative with the Kachnar Park (Sector I-8) where more than 100 colourful nests are set up to avert the growing decline in birds population by providing suitable habitat,” CDA Director General Environment Naveed Tareen said.

Talking to this agency, he said feeders were also placed in those boxes to meet the dietary requirements of the birds. He said more major parks such as Lake View, Shakarparian, F-9 would also have such boxes under the initiative soon.

Places in Margalla Hills National Park were being identified to install the nests for migratory birds, he added.