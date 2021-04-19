SSC exams from May 20

The logo of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

Islamabad : The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will hold the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2021 (Part I & II) next month.

According to the schedule announced by FBISE deputy controller of examinations Syed Azhar Qayyum Shah, the SSC (Part I & II) examinations 2019 will begin on May 20 and end on June 25. They will be held from 9:30am to 12:30pm.

The practical examinations for computer science, art and model drawing, and all technical subjects will begin on June 25.