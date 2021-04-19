SSC exams from May 20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will hold the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations 2021 (Part I & II) next month.
According to the schedule announced by FBISE deputy controller of examinations Syed Azhar Qayyum Shah, the SSC (Part I & II) examinations 2019 will begin on May 20 and end on June 25. They will be held from 9:30am to 12:30pm.
The practical examinations for computer science, art and model drawing, and all technical subjects will begin on June 25.