Ending child labour

Pakistan has to take immediate steps to put an end to child labour. Millions of children are out of school because they have to do odd jobs to support their families. Since they can’t complete their education, they keep working at workplaces with horrible work conditions. The authorities need to do a lot more to break this cycle of exploitation and poverty. Many parents also ask their children to work from a young age because they cannot cover the monthly expenses of their households. It’s time the authorities created job opportunities for people so that no parent is forced to ask their child to work.

Sumbul Irfan

Karachi