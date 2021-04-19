Social media apps

Last week, protesters from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) paralysed the entire country for at least three days when they took to the streets to protest against the arrest of Saad Rizvi – the party leader. Undoubtedly, every person has the right to protest. But no one should be allowed to lead violent protests. On Monday (April 12), protesters blocked main roads and highways, leading to massive traffic congestion. On Friday (April 16), the government blocked social networking apps and sites to keep the situation under control. As we know, during of the pandemic the whole sectors rely on the internet.

Blocking essential applications is not a good way to deal with this problem.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi