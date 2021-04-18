Action ordered against factories, industrial units polluting environment

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman has said that no one would be allowed to play with the health of the citizens and indiscriminate action should be ensured against factories, industrial units and other businesses involved in environmental pollution.

He also directed the Punjab Food Authority to adopt a solid strategy to deal with the mafia involved in the manufacture, supply and sale of substandard food items. The commissioner issued these directions while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, ACG Tanveer Yaseen, Additional Director Food Authority Ali Hassan, DD Environment Omar Ashraf and other officers attended the meeting. The commissioner said that there was a lot of room for improvement in the situation of Gujranwala city in terms of pollution and sanitation and especially the factories being built in residential areas.