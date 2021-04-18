PM lauded for representing feelings of Muslims

ISLAMABAD: Special representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for representing the inner feelings of the Muslim Ummah on the incidents of Islamophobia.

In a statement, he urged the world including European Union to realise that the sanctity and honour of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is dearest to the Muslims, more than their lives.

The Pakistani nation, he said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving to combat the menaces of Islamophobia.