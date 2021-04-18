With the development of technology in the 21st century, the meaning of national security has been changed. Previously, countries were only worried about economic and military security, but now cyber security is becoming equally important. Unfortunately, Pakistan is ranked seventh worst in cyber security. It is time the government took immediate actions to deal with this problem. Cyber security experts should be given opportunities so that they can come up with the best solutions to improve cyber security. In this era, even economic security cannot be achieved without cyber security. Our government needs to improve the cyber security framework of the country to ensure national security.

Liza Wasique

Islamabad