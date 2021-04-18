close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 18, 2021

Suspended

Newspost

 
April 18, 2021

On Friday (April 16), social networking sites and applications were shut down across the country from 11 am to 3pm. The situation led to a lot of disturbance and created a wave of fear as many people assumed that the country may witness another episode of violent protests.

In the future, the government shouldn’t take extreme measures that paralyse the lives of the majority.

Imaan Binte Irshad

Bagh, Azad Kashmir

Latest News

More From Newspost