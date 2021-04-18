On Friday (April 16), social networking sites and applications were shut down across the country from 11 am to 3pm. The situation led to a lot of disturbance and created a wave of fear as many people assumed that the country may witness another episode of violent protests.

In the future, the government shouldn’t take extreme measures that paralyse the lives of the majority.

Imaan Binte Irshad

Bagh, Azad Kashmir