Speeding up work on Dadhocha Dam ordered

RAWALPINDI: Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Saturday said work on Dadhocha Dam would be continued uninterrupted ensuring full cooperation of the administration for the project.

He said in view of the deteriorating under water situation, construction of Dadhocha Dam was indispensable to ensure smooth water supply to residents of Rawalpindi.

While presiding over a meeting on Small Dams at the Commissioner’s Office, he said work on Dadhocha Dam should be expedited under a clear strategy and all concerned departments would be taken on board .

Presenting a brief on dam, official of small dams organisation apprised that the overall physical progress of the project was 16 percent.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Jahangir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Shoaib Ali, and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting. The dam is situated 25km from Rawalpindi city for which an amount of Rs6.49 billion has been.