Motorists must exhibit patience before ‘Iftar’

Rawalpindi: Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal asked the road users to show patience and avoid rash driving during Ramzan, especially before ‘Iftar’.

In a statement issued here, he said everyone wants to reach destination on time but this race ultimately led to a fatal accidents. He further said that most of the accidents during Ramazan reported before ‘Iftar’ due to the impatient attitude of drivers. Therefore, the CTO appealed the citizens, especially the motorists to show patience and never lose temper while commuting just before ‘Iftar’.