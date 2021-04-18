Removal of advertising stuff of banned party starts

LAHORE : The district administration Lahore has started clearing and removing graffiti, posters, flexes and banners of a banned organisation here on Saturday.

Officials said the Punjab Home Department has issued orders to all the district administrations across Punjab to remove graffiti, posters, flexes, banners and stickers related to the banned party, and submit a detailed report.

The Home Department has also imposed a ban on the speeches and statements by the leaders of the banned outfit and has also issued instructions for strict monitoring of the banned organisation.