Condolences and tributes pour in as senior journalist Fasahat Mohiuddin laid to rest

Senior journalist Fasahat Mohiuddin, who had died on Friday evening after a brief illness, was laid to rest at the Paposh Nagar graveyard on Saturday after his Namaz-e-Janaza was offered by a large number of people, including friends and colleagues, in Nazimabad.

The funeral was attended by Federal IT Minister Amin-ul-Haq, Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman Zahid Askari, Secretary Karachi Press Club (KPC) Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti, Sindh information department officials, including Moiz Pirzada and Saleem Khan, and his colleague from The News as well as friends from various other news organisations.

Fasahat had suffered a massive stroke a few days ago and was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where he had remained under treatment for three days before being discharged, he family members said, adding that he had been bedridden at home where he died on Friday evening.

He had started his career at the Pakistan Press International news agency in 1983 where he worked as a reporter and later joined The News International, Karachi. As a reporter, he was known for his grip over local government issues, and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. He is survived by a widow, a daughter and an ailing mother.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi, and Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed their sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist Fasahat and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace.

Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, PPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri and KPC President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Rizwan Bhatti, and presidents and secretaries of various factions of the Karachi Union of Journalists also expressed their sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Fasahat.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with courage.

Services praised

Colleagues, friends and officials from different government departments and political parties praised the services of the late journalist, saying he was a dedicated, honest and competent journalist who worked hard throughout his career.

They said Fasahat, who started his career in 1983 at the PPI news agency, continued to work in Karachi when it was difficult for the journalists to write the truth due to violence, threats and killings of people.

They added that despite poor working conditions, he continued to work in Karachi and filed his stories.