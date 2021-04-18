Commercial courts assured

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that reforms like establishment of commercial courts are a few of the many, which the government is committed to deliver in line with its vision, a statement said on Saturday.

Talking to a delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), led by its President Mian Tariq Misbah, at the Governor’s House Lahore, Sarwar said that the measures taken by the government in collaboration with the Lahore High Court is a giant leap towards making the business environment conducive for trade and economic activities.

This initiative will guarantee and ensure that the investment of the business community in Punjab is secured, he said, adding that the Commercial Court Ordinance, 2021 will ensure expeditious disposal of claims arising out from commercial transactions by introducing timeframe for decision of suits, e-filing of pleadings and limited number of adjournments.

Misbah said that the promulgation of Commercial Courts Ordinance 2021 can be termed a milestone initiative towards providing a speedy and affordable justice to the business community.