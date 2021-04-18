Dagha appointed FPCCI’s think tank chairman

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has appointed Younus Dagha, a former federal secretary for water and power, commerce and finance as the chairman of its newly-formed policy and research board.

“Dagha is one of Pakistan's most accomplished and celebrated civil servants and commands astounding grip over major aspects of the economy and its important sectors,” the FPCCI said in a statement.

The president of the FPCCI formed a policy & research board comprising of top-level economic, business, trade, and industry experts. FPCCI is the apex representative body of the business, industry, and trade community of Pakistan. On 13 of April, the executive committee of FPCCI approved the proposal unanimously.

The policy and research board of FPCCI is mandated to provide research-based expert input for policy advice and advocacy, formalise business community’s inputs on international trade, tariff and taxation policies, macroeconomic issues, regulatory laws, access to finance and ease of doing business initiatives related to various government ministries and institutions.

FPCCI President Nasser Hyatt is patron and vice president. Ather Sultan Chawla as Coordinator will also sit on the board. Other board members include Mahmood Nawaz Shah, Qadir Memon, Sheikh Imran Ul Haque, Agha Jan Akhtar, Ismail Suttar, Sultan Chawla, Mian Anjum Nisar, and Akram Wali Muhammad.

FPCCI president posed his absolute confidence in Dagha to revolutionise the policy and research functions at FPCCI.

The policy and research board will also provide access to data and information to the trade organisations throughout the country to help their members take informed business decisions and identify opportunities. To achieve such objectives, the board will also restructure and upgrade the policy and research facilities at FPCCI.