Sun Apr 18, 2021
Challenges of online learning

Newspost

 
April 18, 2021

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to adopt a completely different lifestyle. After the government imposed a complete lockdown, companies introduced the work from home model and education institutions moved to online classes. However, no one was concerned about the fact that government schools wouldn’t be able to shift to online classes in an efficient manner. How can people who cannot afford to get their children in private schools buy smartphones and internet packages for online education? A large number of children are enrolled in public schools, and, for the last one year, have been unable to continue their education. Unfortunately, there has been no acknowledgement of this problem at the official level.

Muhammad Adil Javed

Sargodha

