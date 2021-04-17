Violent protest

On Monday, protesters belonging to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) blocked major roads and highways to protest against the arrest of the party leader, Saad Rizvi. The country remained paralysed for hours. Hundreds of policemen were injured in clashes with the protesters. Two policemen were also killed. All of this was happening right in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic.

The government should take tough measures against such groups. Also, in the future, all protests should be carried out in parks and other open areas, not on the streets.

Imaan Binte Irshad

Bagh, Azad Kashmir