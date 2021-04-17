167 shopkeepers held for profiteering

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar Friday arrested 167 shopkeepers including butchers, milkmen, bakers and others in crackdown on profiteers across the district.

District administration is keeping round the clock monitoring of the prices of essential food items and for this purpose, the officers are inspecting bazaars within their areas of jurisdiction to implement the officially announced price list on shopkeepers in letter and spirit.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, five Insaf Sasta Bazaars have been established in various localities of the provincial capital while cheap and quality edibles were also being provided to people at their door steps through more than 50 mobile shops.