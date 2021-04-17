Sindh bans rallies, sit-ins in specified areas for 60 days

The Sindh home department, acting on directives of the provincial government, has issued an order for imposing a ban on protests, rallies and assemblies of persons in selective areas for a period of 60 days.

A notification, issued by the department, reads, “The government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) of the CrPC had declared the following points and areas banned for protests, sit-ins, demonstrations, rallies and assembly of the persons for the purpose of blocking traffic for a period of 60 days vide this department’s notification of even number dated February 15, 2021.”

It says the specified areas are the National Highways, the Super Highway (Karachi to Hyderabad), the Indus Highway, the RCD Highway, railway stations, railway tracks and their adjacent areas, main roads leading towards ports, airports, universities, hospitals etc., inter-city bus terminals located within main cities, and roads leading towards the downtown of the cities.

Points in Karachi

The Northern Bypass, Hub River Road, Mauripur Road (Hub River Road to City, Sharea Faisal, Sharea Usman (Northern Bypass to city), Sharea Pakistan (Super Highway to city), Airport (Karachi Airport to Sharea Faisal), Korangi Industrial Area Main Road, PAF Road, Port Qasim (Port Qasim to National Highway) and Lyari Expressway.

According to the notification, where the government is satisfied that for the grounds stated in the notification dated February 15, 2021 and to prevent protesters and groups from acting in a manner prejudicial to public convenience, safety and peace as well as to maintain law and order in Sindh, it is necessary to continue and extend the measures announced.

“Now therefore, the Government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC hereby extends the ban for a further period of 60 days for protests, sit-ins, demonstrations, rallies and assembly of the persons for the purpose of blocking traffic at the above points and areas w.e.f. April 17, 2021.

The divisional commissioners have directed to declare the places and areas within their jurisdiction on the lines as above and with reference to the notified and delegated powers to exercise the provisions of the Section 144 CrPC vide the home department’s notification dated May 21, 2020.

The directions earlier issued for the deputy commissioners and district superintendents of police, all the LEAs and the SHOs will continue.