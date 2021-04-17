Free food at ‘Iftar Dastarkhwan’ at different places

Islamabad:With the start of the holy month of Ramazan, charity ‘Iftar Dastarkhwans’ are being set up in various mosques and other different places in the city to provide free ‘iftar’-cum-meal facility to the deserving people.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strict SOPs, many such charity ‘iftar dastarkhwan’ were also offering meal take away facility to avoid the rush of people at one place. A philanthropist said that our charity work has become more difficult due to COVID-19, but despite that we are trying to manage it by following the SOPs and government health guidelines. A number of deserving people break their fast at these ‘iftar dastarkhwans’ which was a great relief for them.