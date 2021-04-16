close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
JA
Jamila Achakzai
April 16, 2021

French citizens advised to leave Pakistan

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of France has formally advised all French nationals and firms to temporarily leave Pakistan. The development is the aftermath of the violent protests in large parts of Pakistan against the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France and its support by French President Emmanuel Macron. A French embassy staff member told ‘The News’ that the advice to French citizens and companies was sent via email. He said some French staff members would depart but the embassy’s operations would continue as usual.

According to the email, French nationals and companies are advised to temporarily leave Pakistan due to “serious threats to French interests” in the country. There was no immediate official word on the development.

