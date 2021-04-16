Orakzai affectees get compensation cheques

HANGU: The government distributed 599 compensation cheques of Rs240 million among the affectees of Mamozai tribe, whose houses had been destroyed during militancy and the subsequent military operations in upper parts of Orakzai tribal district.

Speaking at the cheques distribution ceremony held at the Jirga Hall in Orakzai headquarters on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khalid said that the Mamozai tribe had suffered huge losses during the war on terror in the region for which they were being compensated.

District Police Officer Nisar Ahmad Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naeemullah and others were also present on the occasion.

The DC said that the blocked cheques of affectees would soon be released to compensate them as well.

He said the government valued the sacrifices rendered by the tribal people during militancy and military operations. Later, the DC, DPO and ADC gave away compensation cheques to affectees.