Sarwar approves appointments to varsities

LAHORE:Punjab Governor/Chancellor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has approved appointments in various universities. Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has approved the appointment of Dr Intisar Ahmad as Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Dr Muhammad Shafiq as the Dean of Quality and Industrial Systems Engineering, University of the Punjab and Dr Muhammad Kamran as Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore. The chancellor has also approved the rules and regulations for appointments of employees of the University of Mianwali.