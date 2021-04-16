Plan devised to arrest activists involved in clashes

LAHORE:Lahore Police have devised a plan to arrest suspected activists of a religious party involved in violent clashes with police. Police have started preparing the lists of suspected activists. Reportedly a list of over 200 suspects has been prepared for arresting. CIA wing will lead the raids to arrest the suspects. The suspected activists during the protests had blocked the roads at over 31 points in the provincial capital.

They had also left 125 policemen injured and two dead. At least 52 policemen were injured in Civil Lines Division, 20 in Cantonment, 18 in Model Town, 14 in Iqbal Town. The suspects had also set on fire a police van of North Cantonment and also damaged police vehicles of SP Cantt, PS Iqbal Town, PS Liaqatabad and PS Kot Lakhpat.