Case of fixing rate for underground water: SC summons Sindh CS for not making legislation

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday took strong exception to the non-serious attitude of Sindh government failing to make legislation for Water Cess and summoned chief secretary of the province on the next date of hearing.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqir and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard a suo moto case regarding fixing rate for underground water.

The court directed that all the provinces submit on the next date of hearing, details pertaining to Water Cess. The court questioned as to why the Sindh government was taking time for making legislation regarding Water Cess despite of court’s direction.

During the course of hearing, Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the provincial government did not take the court’s order seriously and directed that chief secretary must appear before the court on next date of hearing and submit his reply. Justice Bandial

warned that if the reply of the Sindh government was not satisfactory than strict action would be taken against the provincial government on non-compliance of court’s order.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, another member of the bench asked as to what has done by other provinces for making legislation over Water Cess.

Additional Advocate General Punjab told the court that the province has already made legislation in 2019 over the usage of underground water.

Similarly, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) informed the court that it has adopted the legislation made by the Punjab government.

Advocate General Balochistan told the court that the provincial government has prepared the draft for the law and it is yet to be tabled on the floor of the provincial assembly. The court directed that AG Balochistan to submit progress report on it and adjourned further hearing until April 29.