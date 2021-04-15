Goods from Sindh-Balochistan border impounded

SUKKUR: Rangers and Customs Intelligence impounded million of rupees goods from the Sindh-Balochistan border on Wednesday. Reports said that Rangers and Customs Intelligence team seized a truck loaded with 827 tyres, 166 parachute cloths, more than 1,100 bundles of cloth and dry milk packets from the Kashmore-Kandhkot-Balochistan border. Spokesman of the Rangers said that the price of impounded items was Rs55 million and it was being smuggled to Karachi from the Balochistan border.