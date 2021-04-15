Legendary film director S Suleman passes away

ISLAMABAD: Legendary film director Syed Suleman, 86, died Wednesday at a private hospital in Lahore. According to Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), S. Suleman was born in Hyderabad, Deccan, British India. He was married to Zarrin Panna. He dedicated five decades of his life to Lollywood. S. Suleman directed around 50 films between 1961 and 1998. He was also the younger brother of legendary actor Santosh Kumar. His hit films include: Gulfam, Mohabbat, Aag, Baji, Ilzaam, Tasveer, Uff yeh Biwiyan, Baharon ki Manzil, Pia Milan ki Aas, Tasveer and Tamasha. He was awarded Nigar Award 10 times.