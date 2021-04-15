Protests and chaos

On Monday (April 12), an angry mob took to the streets in different parts of the country, including Karachi, which caused traffic congestion across the country. We often witness such protests which cause inconvenience to people and result in traffic jams.

The president, prime minister and the chief justice of Pakistan are requested to ban such protests and ensure that these protests are carried out in open areas/parks and not on roads and streets. When protesters take to the streets, people suffer a lot. Traffic jams make it impossible for ambulances and other such vehicles to reach their destination on time.

Khawaja Tajammul Hussain

Karachi