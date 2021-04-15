Two national, two provincial tennis events in May, June

KARACHI: Two national and two provincial tennis championships are to be held in the next two months in Karachi and Hyderabad.

This was announced by Vice President of Pakistan Tennis Federation Khalid Rehmani. “There will be two national and two provincial tennis events in May and June,” he said.

He added that 18th Westbury Open and 8th Indus Pharma National for Seniors and Juniors, which are national-level events, would be held in Karachi.

The provincial ranking tournaments are 63rd SSB Development Series (in Hyderabad) and 3rd Afeef Trophy (in Karachi).

Besides, he added, a beach tennis event would be held at Kotary Barrage at the River Bank of Indus River in May in collaboration with Hyderabad Tennis Association.