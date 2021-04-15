Babar’s sensational ton, Rizwan’s fifty help Pakistan thump SA

CENTURION: Pakistan captain Babar Azam gave a batting masterclass to lead Pakistan to a nine-wicket win in the third Twenty20 international against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Babar hit 122, his first T20 international century, as Pakistan chased down a challenging target of 204 with two overs to spare.

Babar, who earlier Wednesday dethroned Indian maestro Virat Kohli as the world´s top batsman in one-day cricket, hit 15 fours and four sixes in an exhibition of superb timing and placement before he was out with only seven runs needed.

Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 in a Pakistan record first wicket partnership of 197.

The hosts didn't find their lengths often enough, and when they did, Rizwan and Azam were masterful at manipulating the field and finding runs where they seemingly weren't to be had.

Rizwan, usually the aggressor among the pair, was the anchor by comparison, but by no means dawdled his way through, finishing with an unbeaten fifty.

The pressure told, especially on Beuran Hendricks, who was carted around for 55 in his four overs.

Even Tabraiz Shamsi, South Africa's trump card in many ways, was oddly ineffectual, with Pakistan negotiating him adroitly without ever allowing him to stifle the scoring rate.

Earlier, the pair of Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram powered South Africa to 203-5. Markram's 31-ball 63 was his third successive T20I half-century.He bossed the show as the hosts cruised to 140 inside 13 overs.

Score Board

Pakistan won toss

South Africa

J. Malan c Faheem Ashraf b Nawaz 55

A. Markram b Mohammad Nawaz 63

G. Linde b Faheem Ashraf 22

H. van der Dussen not out 34

H. Klaasen b Hasan Ali 15

A. Phehlukwayo lbw b Shaheen 11

Extras (lb2, w1) 3

Total (5 wkts, 20 overs) 203

Did not bat: P. van Biljon, S. Magala, B. Hendricks, L. Williams, T. Shamsi

Fall: 1-108 (Markram), 2-141 (Linde), 3-143 (Malan), 4-164 (Klaasen), 5-203 (Phehlukwayo)

Bowling: Shaheen Afridi 4-0-39-1 (1w), Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-38-2, Hasan Ali 4-0-47-1, Haris Rauf 4-0-40-0, Faheem Ashraf 4-0-37-1

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan not out 73

Babar Azam c Klaasen b Williams 122

Fakhar Zaman not out 8

Extras (lb1, w1) 2

Total (1 wkt, 18 overs) 205

Fall: 1-197 (Babar)

Did not bat: Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Bowling: Linde 4-0-38-0, Hendricks 4-0-55-0, Williams 4-0-34-1, Shamsi 3-0-39-0 (1w), Magala 3-0-38-0

Result: Pakistan won by nine wickets

Man of the Match: Babar Azam (PAK)

Umpires: Bongani Jele, Allahudien Paleker (both RSA)