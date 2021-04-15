UPaisa, Abacus join hands

KARACHI: UPaisa and Abacus entered into a strategic partnership for the launch of a mobile application, which simplifies cashless transactions and expands access to better financial services, a statement said on Wednesday.

Through the innovative offering, UPaisa would be able to speed up time to market, offer more options to customers, enhance growth opportunities and integrate the latest technologies, it added.

The collaboration will improve user experience and pave the way for cost optimization, as well, unfolding numerous avenues for UPaisa users.

Abacus has introduced an intelligent API management system, which has made the UPaisa app more smart and swift for users. The improved technology infrastructure would enable customers to enjoy a seamless experience along with reducing glitches and improving the overall performance of the app.

The app will be a significant step towards the digital Pakistan vision, allowing customers to avail UPaisa services digitally from anywhere in the country, it added.