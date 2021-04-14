HEC signs MoU

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership for enhanced cooperation on promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and incubation at the Pakistani universities. Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director HEC, and Hashim Raza, CEO SMEDA signed the MoU during a virtual ceremony.