Wed Apr 14, 2021
April 14, 2021

HEC signs MoU

National

April 14, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership for enhanced cooperation on promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and incubation at the Pakistani universities. Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director HEC, and Hashim Raza, CEO SMEDA signed the MoU during a virtual ceremony.

