SC judges condole death of PBC secretary

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and other judges of the Supreme Court assembled at the Pakistan Bar Council, Islamabad, on Tuesday to extend condolence on the demise of Muhammad Arshad, secretary, Pakistan Bar Council. They offered Fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul. They also extended their heartfelt condolences to the members of the Pakistan Bar Council as well as the bereaved family of the departed soul to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. Arshad had died the other day due to coronavirus.