Wed Apr 14, 2021
April 14, 2021

11 coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

National

 
April 14, 2021

FAISALABAD: Eleven more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 702 in the district and 157 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

He said 1,127 people were tested for coronavirus in public and private sector hospitals during the same period. He said so far 10,256 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 4,272.

He said 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 107 at the DHQ hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 212 patients, including 138 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 92, including 54 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ hospital and 2,617 patients are in home isolation.

