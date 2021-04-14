close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

Kolai tribesmen end protest after three days

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

MANSEHRA: The tribesmen from Kolai have ended their sit-in at Palas Bridge after three days. They were seeking withdrawal of a notification, declaring Sair Ghaziabad as the district headquarters of Kolai-Palas. The protesters, who didn’t accept the request of the district administration to end their protest a day earlier, agreed to end the blockade of the Palas Bridge following a group of Ulema from Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan held talks with them. The clerics, including Noor Nabi, Maulana Sher Mohammad, Maulana Roshin Khan and others, told the protesters that not only the people of Kolai-Palas but also of Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan were suffering because of the blockade of the Palas Bridge. They asked the protesters to end the protest in respect of Ramazan. The Palas elders announced to end the sit-in, saying that they would evolve a strategy after Eidul Fitr.

Latest News

More From Pakistan