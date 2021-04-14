Tribesmen end protest after 3 days

MANSEHRA: The tribesmen from Kolai have ended their sit-in at Palas Bridge after three days.

They were seeking withdrawal of a notification, declaring Sair Ghaziabad as the district headquarters of Kolai-Palas.

The protesters, who didn’t accept the request of the district administration to end their protest a day earlier, agreed to end the blockade of the Palas Bridge following a group of Ulema from Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan held talks with them.

The clerics, including Noor Nabi, Maulana Sher Mohammad, Maulana Roshin Khan and others, told the protesters that not only the people of Kolai-Palas but also of Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan were suffering because of the blockade of the Palas Bridge.

They asked the protesters to end the protest in respect of Ramazan.

The Palas elders announced to end the sit-in, saying that they would evolve a strategy after Eidul Fitr.