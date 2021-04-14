According to the recent research by the University of Oxford, school closures in the last year have led to serious learning losses, with primary-age school students making virtually no progress studying at home. This research was made in the Netherlands where schools remained closed for eight weeks. It is important to mention that students there had the best virtual learning opportunity. They lost an average of 20 percent to 50 percent of expected progress.

In Pakistan, where schools were closed for too long, the loss of learning is definitely more severe. Also, the government did not take satisfactory steps to deal with learning losses. The authorities concerned should take adequate steps to tackle the current situation.

Ali Azlan

Lahore