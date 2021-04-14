Umar’s request turned down

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has turned down Umar Akmal’s plea to deposit the fine in installments.

He has to pay more than Rs4.2 million fine imposed by the PCB. “I cannot pay the huge amount in one go and want to pay the fine in installments,” Umar in his plea said.

The PCB turned down his request. “Umar will have to submit the fine amount in one go. He has the required resources to pay the fine,” a source within the Board when approached said.

It will only be after paying the fine that Umar will be in a position to go through the rehabilitation programme.